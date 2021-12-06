Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Impact of supply chain backlogs on local pharmacies

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As the nation continues to face supply chain troubles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said they’re taking steps to monitor the impacts of this on prescriptions and medication.

According to the FDA’s website, drug shortages can occur for reasons including manufacturing and quality problems, delays and discontinuations.

Right now, the FDA said there are about 111 drugs on backorder, including heart medications, antibiotics, and cancer drugs.

In Chesterfield County, Buford Road Pharmacy is seeing the backlog of these effects on their shelves.

“It’s happening on the prescription side,” said Akash Patel, a pharmacist and manager of Buford Road Pharmacy. “It’s happening in over-the-counter.”

Patel said allocation is one of the challenges the pharmacy is facing during the nationwide shortage.

“There’s medications that people take regularly as maintenance medications and you see those medications being allocated and not available,” he said. “If you order 20 of it, you only get five of it because you’re allocated that.”

A situation Patel said is impacting the prescriptions they fill for patients.

“We try to give them an alternative and we call the doctor for the patient,” he said. “Let’s say we’re not able to get something, we try to see if another pharmacy has it.”

If this doesn’t work, Patel said they have to get the doctor to maybe switch the medication.

Patel said they’re working around this, but other pharmacies report no issues to get medications to patients.

“As of right now, we haven’t experienced anything out of the ordinary with outages,” said Everette Darby, owner of Midlothian Apothecary.

Darby said they’re not running into any problems when it comes to stocking their shelves.

“We deal with two primary wholesalers and we have not had an issue with either one being able to get anything that we really needed,” he said. “There’s always outs that will be out for a day or two, but nothing significant and nothing that has impacted one particular group of drugs.”

Shantelle Brown, owner of Hope Pharmacy, said they haven’t experienced any shortages.

Brown sent the following statement to NBC12 News:

“Hope Pharmacy has not experienced any shortages that has interrupted our customer care. If one supplier does not have an item, we have been able to use a secondary vendor to facilitate our needs.”

Drug shortage staff within the FDA has asked manufacturers to evaluate their entire supply chain, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, finished dose forms, and any components that may be impacted in any area.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Police were called around 1:05 p.m. on Monday to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road.
Police: Man found dead with injuries to head in Richmond
The incident happened Dec. 4.
‘Bogus Boss’ convinces motel staff to try breaking into safe by tossing it from window
Louisa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office: Report of active shooter at Louisa Middle School false alarm
Crews were called to Belt Boulevard around 10 a.m.
Buring incense falls, sparks Richmond house fire