Henrico police investigate bank robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Monday.

Police were called to Parham Road and West Broad Street just before noon.

Officers said a man went into the bank and stole money before running away across Parham Road and east on Broad Street.

There is not much suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police Detective Tuzzo at (804) 928-0321 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000/

