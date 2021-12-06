Health department urges Virginians to get flu vaccine

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Now that flu season in Virginia is officially underway, the state’s health department urges residents to get their flu vaccine.

While flu activity is low nationally, the state has seen sporadic reports of the virus in the past few weeks.

“I make it a priority to get a flu shot every year,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “If you’ve ever had the flu, you know it can make you sick with symptoms such as chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat and aches all over. Getting a flu shot is a simple and effective way to reduce your risk of getting sidelined by the flu.”

The 2020-2021 flu season was unusually mild.

“Public health recommendations such as social distancing, wearing a mask indoors, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds, and hand washing all likely contributed to the mild 2020-2021 season,” said Respiratory Disease Coordinator Lisa Sollot, MPH. “How well these recommendations are followed this season will likely have an impact on transmission of influenza.”

To find a place where you can get your flu vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.