Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Health department urges Virginians to get flu vaccine

Flu shot
Flu shot(Veronica Ogbe)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Now that flu season in Virginia is officially underway, the state’s health department urges residents to get their flu vaccine.

While flu activity is low nationally, the state has seen sporadic reports of the virus in the past few weeks.

“I make it a priority to get a flu shot every year,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “If you’ve ever had the flu, you know it can make you sick with symptoms such as chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat and aches all over. Getting a flu shot is a simple and effective way to reduce your risk of getting sidelined by the flu.”

The 2020-2021 flu season was unusually mild.

“Public health recommendations such as social distancing, wearing a mask indoors, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds, and hand washing all likely contributed to the mild 2020-2021 season,” said Respiratory Disease Coordinator Lisa Sollot, MPH. “How well these recommendations are followed this season will likely have an impact on transmission of influenza.”

To find a place where you can get your flu vaccine, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. since Friday | Positivity rate increased from 7.2% to 7.6%
FILE
UVA doctors discuss mitigation strategy for disproportionate COVID-19 impacts
UVA Health experts speak on disproportionate health impacts among Latinx and African American...
UVA doctors discuss mitigation strategy for disproportionate COVID-19 impacts
COVID-19 lab testing (FILE)
Delays and types of testing impacting COVID-19 variant tracking