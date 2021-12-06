Greensville County High School students will work virtually again due to possible threat

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Greensville County High School students will be learning virtually for a second day due to a possible threat.

The Greensville County Sheriff Department and Emporia City Police are still working to determine if the threat is credible and who is responsible. The school was also closed on Dec. 3 after a student was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 1.

The school district did not say if today’s threat was related to last week’s incident.

