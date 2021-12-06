Healthcare Pros
Greensville County High School students will work virtually again due to possible threat

(Source: Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Greensville County High School students will be learning virtually for a second day due to a possible threat.

The Greensville County Sheriff Department and Emporia City Police are still working to determine if the threat is credible and who is responsible. The school was also closed on Dec. 3 after a student was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 1.

Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed

The school district did not say if today’s threat was related to last week’s incident.

