Gov. Northam launches, ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be launching his, ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour today.

Gov. Northam will propose a two-year state budget next week that includes record funding for public education, including a 10 percent pay raise for teachers.

“Paying teachers is the right thing to do, and a wise investment,” Governor Northam said. “Virginia has invested in teachers in a big way over these past four years, and now it’s time to do much more. Our country has asked teachers to carry a heavy load, especially during the pandemic. They have delivered, and they deserve to be rewarded. This raise is possible because of strong, steady fiscal stewardship. Virginia’s strong economy has delivered booming revenues. What we’ve been doing these four years is working, and Virginia should continue it.”

Northam’s proposal will increase compensation 5% a year in the next two budget years, for a cumulative increase of 10.25 percent. This increase will push compensation for the typical Virginia teacher above the national average.

The governor will be going to an elementary school in Roanoke and Glen Allen High School on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.