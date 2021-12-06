Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Gas prices in Richmond fall, fourteen cents lower than national average

Today, the lower price in the state is $2.77 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.
Today, the lower price in the state is $2.77 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.(WILX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This past week, gas prices in Richmond have decreased, with the average being fourteen cents lower than the national average.

Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.20 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Gas prices in Richmond are 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.07 per gallon high than a year ago.

Today, the lower price in the state is $2.77 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
Suspects sought after buying $1,000 worth of gift cards with counterfeit bills at CVS
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.6 million people fully vaccinated | More than 13 million vaccines administered
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. since Friday | Positivity rate increased from 7.2% to 7.6%
Gov. Northam will propose a two-year state budget next week that includes record funding for...
Gov. Northam launches, ‘Thank You, Virginia’ tour