Gas prices in Richmond fall, fourteen cents lower than national average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This past week, gas prices in Richmond have decreased, with the average being fourteen cents lower than the national average.

Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.20 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey.

Gas prices in Richmond are 7.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.07 per gallon high than a year ago.

Today, the lower price in the state is $2.77 per gallon while the highest is $3.89 per gallon.

