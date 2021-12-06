Buring incense falls, sparks Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire officials said that burning incense that fell sparked a Richmond house fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to Belt Boulevard around 10 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Everyone inside made it out safely.

Crews quickly put out the fire found in a bedroom.

Investigators determined the fire started after burning incense fell.

