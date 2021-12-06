Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Buring incense falls, sparks Richmond house fire

Crews were called to Belt Boulevard around 10 a.m.
Crews were called to Belt Boulevard around 10 a.m.(Richmond Fire Department.)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond fire officials said that burning incense that fell sparked a Richmond house fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to Belt Boulevard around 10 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

Everyone inside made it out safely.

Crews quickly put out the fire found in a bedroom.

Investigators determined the fire started after burning incense fell.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Louisa County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s office: Report of active shooter at Louisa Middle School false alarm
Hiring sign
Record 4.4 million people in US quit their jobs in September
A light wintry mix possible Wednesday, mainly NW of RVA
A light wintry mix possible Wednesday, mainly NW of RVA
Flu shot
Health department urges Virginians to get flu vaccine