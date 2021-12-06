Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

BBB offering tips to avoid your packages from getting stolen

(FILE
(FILE(WBRC)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beware of “porch pirates” looking to swipe your packages this holiday season.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Virginia has many tips to keep your packages safe, like:

  • Do not leave packages unattended or on your front porch for long periods of time.
  • Follow track information on your purchases
  • Watch for suspicious activity around your home.

“If you know that you’re going to be out all day and a lot of packages are going to be delivered, you might want to talk with your employer, see if its OK that the packages are delivered to your work, or maybe to a trusted neighbor or friend,” Director of Public Affairs Leslie Blackwell said.

If you have a package that gets stolen it’s important to report it to the postal inspector as well as the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man’s death while in police custody.
Police: In-custody death under investigation
A Virginia judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking the enforcement of a law that...
Virginia judge issues injunction in skill games lawsuit
The Richmond school board passed a collective bargaining agreement with a split vote. Source...
Richmond school board passes collective bargaining
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday, outlining the plan during...
Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke