Arrest made in connection to threat that caused Greensville County HS students to work virtually

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Greensville County High School students learned virtually for a second day due to a possible threat online.

A letter to parents from the superintendent said the Greensville County Sheriff Department made an arrest after a threat was posted.

“We encourage our families to speak with their children about the importance of acting responsibly online. Please be sure to monitor your students’ online activity, as well,” the letter said.

The school was also closed on Dec. 3 after a student was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 1.

The school district did not say if today’s threat was related to last week’s incident.

