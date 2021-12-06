Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Arrest made in connection to threat that caused Greensville County HS students to work virtually

(Source: Live 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Greensville County High School students learned virtually for a second day due to a possible threat online.

A letter to parents from the superintendent said the Greensville County Sheriff Department made an arrest after a threat was posted.

“We encourage our families to speak with their children about the importance of acting responsibly online. Please be sure to monitor your students’ online activity, as well,” the letter said.

The school was also closed on Dec. 3 after a student was shot and killed on the night of Dec. 1.

Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed

The school district did not say if today’s threat was related to last week’s incident.

