$3,000 bonus for first responders in Richmond hinges on Dec. 13 vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During a special Richmond City Council meeting on Monday, city leaders moved forward with a plan to give first responders a one-time $3,000 bonus.

The plan would use $5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to pay the bonuses.

Councilors voted Monday to advance the plan directly to the full council rather than send it to a committee.

The full council is expected to vote on Dec.13th.

One city councilor said that if the plan is approved, the earliest the money would hit bank accounts would be Christmas Eve, but it may be even later.

