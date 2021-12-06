Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

$3,000 bonus for first responders in Richmond hinges on Dec. 13 vote

Richmond
Richmond(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During a special Richmond City Council meeting on Monday, city leaders moved forward with a plan to give first responders a one-time $3,000 bonus.

The plan would use $5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to pay the bonuses.

Councilors voted Monday to advance the plan directly to the full council rather than send it to a committee.

The full council is expected to vote on Dec.13th.

One city councilor said that if the plan is approved, the earliest the money would hit bank accounts would be Christmas Eve, but it may be even later.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The highest chance to see a little snow will be for areas north and west of RVA (Louisa,...
Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick for a reported shooting
VSU student dies after shooting near campus
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City

Latest News

Amid nationwide supply chain backlogs for medications, one Chesterfield pharmacy said they're...
Impact of supply chain backlogs on central Virginia pharmacies
Charity loading up his boat after being out on the river on Monday.
Lawsuit filed against Henrico County for alleged pollution of James River
Greensville County High School
Arrest made in connection to safety threat towards Greensville County HS students
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City