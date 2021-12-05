Working animals to be recognized in ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An annual event in December that recognizes working animals and celebrates the joy of companionship returns.

“Blessing of the Animals” will return on Dec. 10 at noon at the Shockoe Slip Fountain - rain or shine.

Reverend Karen Thompson of Thompson’s Border Collies will perform the blessing.

This year, guests are encouraged to bring their pets or a photo of a beloved pet.

Guests will be able to meet officers and horses of the Richmond Mounted Police Unit, and Mounted Squad merchandise will be available for purchase.

Pet food donations will be given to Richmond Animal Care and Control, and carrots and apples for the police horses will be appreciated.

For more information, contact Sue Mullins Ramsey at 804-543-9088.

