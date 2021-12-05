Healthcare Pros
Virginia audit critical of language access at state agencies

(Source: Pexel/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit has found Virginia agencies have failed to competently provide information about services to almost half a million residents who speak little to no English.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that as a result: people have been forced to navigate documents and websites barely meeting basic standards of translations.

More than 66 state agencies and 34 groups serving people with limited English proficiency and people with disabilities informed the 224-page audit conducted by the governor’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and VCU’s Research Institute for Social Equity.

