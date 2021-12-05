Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday.

In a press release, Lt. George L. Turner said that the suspect entered the 7-Eleven, located at 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway, around 1:23 a.m.

Turner added that the robber was armed with a gun, demanded money, took an undisclosed amount of money, and left the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

This is a developing story.

