Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday.
In a press release, Lt. George L. Turner said that the suspect entered the 7-Eleven, located at 9700 Jefferson Davis Highway, around 1:23 a.m.
Turner added that the robber was armed with a gun, demanded money, took an undisclosed amount of money, and left the scene on foot.
No one was injured during the robbery.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.