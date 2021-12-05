Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday

Liberty, Virginia Tech and UVA are all making trips in December.
(Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: The University of Virginia (6-6) and SMU (8-4) are making their way to “Beantown” for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl December 29 (11 a.m.) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

UPDATE: Virginia Tech (6-6) to face Maryland (6-6) for a matchup December 29 (2:15 p.m) at Yankee Stadium for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl title.

EARLIER STORY: The Commonwealth has already had its college football phone dialed Sunday with the announcement that Liberty University (7-5) will travel to Mobile, Alabama for the Lending Tree Bowl later this month.

The December 18 matchup (5:45 p.m.) is set against Eastern Michigan (7-5).

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow could mix with rain Wednesday across Central Virginia
Holmes looking up at his staircase where spray paint was used to write racial slurs.
Hateful message left behind after Chesterfield home break-in
If you have information, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or...
Police investigate after 7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Enter for a chance to win Hardee’s® gift cards & a TV!
Hardee’s Super-Fan Contest: Enter for a chance to win gift cards & a TV!
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall at the 2019 ACC Championship Game (FILE)
UVA Coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down
The Diamond
Season tickets for Flying Squirrels’ 2022 season on sale
Virginia Tech fans change UVA football stadium name to "Lane Stadium North" on Google
Virginia Tech fans edit Scott Stadium name on Google