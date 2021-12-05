NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: The University of Virginia (6-6) and SMU (8-4) are making their way to “Beantown” for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl December 29 (11 a.m.) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

UPDATE: Virginia Tech (6-6) to face Maryland (6-6) for a matchup December 29 (2:15 p.m) at Yankee Stadium for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl title.

EARLIER STORY: The Commonwealth has already had its college football phone dialed Sunday with the announcement that Liberty University (7-5) will travel to Mobile, Alabama for the Lending Tree Bowl later this month.

The December 18 matchup (5:45 p.m.) is set against Eastern Michigan (7-5).

