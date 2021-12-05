Healthcare Pros
Mixed signals on potential for wintry mix Wednesday across Central Virginia

Forecast model guidance is mixed on whether we will see snow or not on Wednesday
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are signs of potential for a rain/snow mix on Wednesday, but details are still to be determined as we get new information.

Forecast model guidance shows an area of low pressure crossing the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Cold air will be nearby, which sets the stage for the possibility of a little snow.

The exact track and strength of that area of low pressure will determine whether or not we actually see snow.

Rain could mix with snow during the day on Wednesday. The highest chance for snow will be across areas north and west of RVA.

Forecast models show potential for a wintry mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. Check back for...
Forecast models show potential for a wintry mix of snow and rain on Wednesday. Check back for updates as we get new information.(WWBT)

Even if we do see snow, accumulations are expected to be minimal because air temperatures will be near the freezing mark.

Stay tuned to NBC12′s First Alert Weather Team and download the NBC12 weather app for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

