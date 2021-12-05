Local Girl Scout Troop supports Macy’s Believe Week

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Christmas season is all about spreading joy and making wishes come true. One local Girl Scout Troop is doing that this year.

As part of Macy’s 14th annual Beleive campaign, Henrico Girl Scout Troop 5107 has set a goal to collect and deliver 7,500 letters to Santa to Macy’s Short Pump Store to help raise money to support Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia mission to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Since 2012, Girl Scout Troop 5107 has been writing and collecting letters to Santa.

Letters can be sent to Santa online or at Macy’s stores from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, and Macy’s will donate $1 up to $1 million to help make wishes come true.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.