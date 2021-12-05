Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warm Monday, then much cooler

Watching a chance for wintry weather by midweek
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Briefly warmer on Monday, then cooler Tuesday which sets the stage for a wintry mix possible Wednesday.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with an isolated evening shower. Gusts 25-35mph possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

First Alert: There is a chance for a rain and snow mix on Wednesday. Check back for updates as we get closer.

Wednesday: Light rain likely, possibly mixed with snow especially northwest of Richmond. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower late. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Overcast with rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s, highs in the mid 50s with temperatures turning cooler late in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

