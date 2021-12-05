Healthcare Pros
Dog dies, Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A dog died in the fire Saturday after failed resuscitation efforts, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

UPDATE: WDBJ7 has learned that a neighbor called 911 just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening to a report of smoke and flames at 1010 Dale Court in Moneta.

The residents were not home and nobody was inside the home as crews began to fight the fire. As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, more than 30 first responders were still on scene helping out.

A cause for the fire is still under investigation and Bedford County Fire Marshal, Leo George, provided WDBJ7 with these updates.

UPDATE: A firefighter that was injured was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital then transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond and is in serious but stable condition, according to the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s office.

EARLIER STORY: Fire crews are responding to 1010 Dale Court in Moneta for a house fire Saturday night.

The Bedford County Fire & Rescue Department, Bedford Fire Department, Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department are working the scene.

Check back for updates.

