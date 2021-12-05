Healthcare Pros
Community gathers for “Girls on the Run 5K” at Green Hill Park

More than 100 people wait for the air horn to start the "Girls on the Run 5K" on Saturday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to 200 people came out to Green Hill Park on Saturday morning to support the “Girls on the Run 5K.”

The Girls on the Run organization serves the Greater Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Roanoke Areas. The after school program helps 3rd, 4th and 5th graders build friendships and life skills.

During the eight week program, the girls are also learning and training to run a 5K, which close to 100 girls in the program accomplished on Saturday.

“It’s very moving to see these little girls come across the finish line not knowing that their bodies were capable of doing this, and just that feeling of completion of reaching their goal. It’s very moving,” said Gwenn Cheatwood, the organization’s Director of Development.

Girls on the Run also appreciated the outpouring of support they received for this year’s 5K. That included the volunteers and the close to 70 people who signed up to run in the event.

The fall portion of the program has wrapped up, but registration for the spring will begin in mid January.

