AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Noah Justice Gill.

The ACSO says Gill was last seen on Dec. 4 at approximately 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ACSO at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

