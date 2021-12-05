Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Applications for Virginia Food Access Investment Fund now being accepted

Grants awarded to businesses and non-profit organizations to expand retail fresh food access to low-income, low-access communities
These grants can be used to support business development, construction, rehabilitation,...
These grants can be used to support business development, construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades, or expansion of grocery stores and other entities to improve food security.(WRDW)
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Applications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Virginia Food Access Investment Fund are now being accepted.

The VDACS is encouraging businesses and nonprofits seeking to expand access to fresh food in low-income, low-access communities to apply for this second round of funding.

Funding awards range from $5,000 to $50,000 and these grants can be used to support business development, construction, rehabilitation, equipment upgrades, or expansion of grocery stores and other entities to improve food security.

The application deadline is Feb. 22, 2022, and applicants are required to attend one “How to Apply” webinar.

Last year, Governor Ralph Northam signed House Bill 1509, sponsored by Delegate Delores McQuinn, and Senate Bill 1073, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, which created the Virginia Food Access Investment Program and Fund.

The first round of VFAIF grants totaled more than $620,000 and was awarded to 15 projects spread across the Commonwealth.

To view the list of 2020 VFAIF recipients, click here.

