Richmond skyline, Shockoe aglow for the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the push of a button, downtown Richmond is aglow with a yearly tradition to get everyone into the spirit of the holidays.

“We just lit the city, as you can see, right here in Shockoe Bottom and also in Kanawha Plaza, as well,” Mayor Levar Stoney said, wearing a Santa hat.

The goal is to bring people out to support local businesses and vendors who are on hand to welcome shoppers.

“They can see that we are open. Everyone has patios. They have patio heaters for the wintertime,” said Helen Emerson of Rosie Connolly’s Pub & Restaurant. “Get into the businesses because we were all closed for three to four months each.”

Over at Kanawha Plaza, a crowd gathered to watch the skyline light up. The buildings and trees in the plaza were illuminated at 6 p.m. Friday.

“It’s just such a great day. It really is,” said Kathy Swader, who came from Petersburg. “This is amazing considering the year we just came out of; everybody getting together. Everybody just enjoying life again, and it’s just so beautiful.”

“Right now, more than ever, we need to first count our blessings, but also kind of center ourselves in love, as well,” Stoney added.

For one family, it was about letting their 1-year-old, Alice, get in on the holiday cheer.

“She’s so happy…Last Christmas, she was so young, and we didn’t have this party,” Helen Azevedo said.

What’s a party without a bit of dancing and taking in the sights and sounds of the city.

“The spirit here is amazing,” Swader added.

“A good night in the neighborhood,” Emerson said.

A temporary skating rink is set up at the 17th Street Market area. It will be in place all weekend for family fun.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.