Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Man crashes stolen truck into church, stabs 2, killing 1 in south Wichita

Police are investigating if the stabbing attacks were random or not.
Police are investigating if the stabbing attacks were random or not.(Police are investigating if the stabbing attacks were random or not.)
By Ann Lipsett
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after they say a man stole a vehicle, crashed it into a church, and then stabbed two people.

The incident started Saturday morning when police say a 36-year-old man stole a blue truck near the 600th block of North Waco. While the vehicle’s owner was outside of the truck dumping trash. Police say the keys were inside the truck when the suspect came along, jumped inside, and took off with the vehicle.

The man then crashed the truck into a church near the 600th block of South Green. Police say the man then got out of the truck, broke into a house nearby, and stabbed two people inside. One person died from their injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away from the house where the deadly stabbing occurred. Authorities also say he is a parolee. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the stabbings were random.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Kevon Bynum
Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Edward Shames was 99
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
32-year-old Adonis Marquis Perry, a five-time convicted felon, was sentenced on Friday on...
Virginia felon sentenced for having guns, witness tampering
Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
One man arrested after car crashes into home
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for his role in the cocaine...
Member of international drug trafficking organization sentenced for trafficking over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine