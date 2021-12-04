Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One man arrested after car crashes into home

Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.(Harrisonburg Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Saturday after crashing into a home on the 300 block of Rockingham Dr. around 4 a.m.

Harrisonburg Police say Adam Hensley lost control of his car. He was charged with driving under the influence.

There were three people in the car. Two passengers were taken to Sentara RMH to be treated for minor injuries.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department reports there was no major structural damage to the building.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Kevon Bynum
Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Edward Shames was 99
Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99
32-year-old Adonis Marquis Perry, a five-time convicted felon, was sentenced on Friday on...
Virginia felon sentenced for having guns, witness tampering
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for his role in the cocaine...
Member of international drug trafficking organization sentenced for trafficking over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine