New online exhibit celebrates history of transportation in Richmond

The exhibit pays tribute to GRTC employees and their families
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new online exhibit that celebrates the history of transportation in Richmond is now live.

“Through It All: Families Moving Richmond,” features photographs by Tania del Carmen and oral histories collected by students at the University of Richmond. This digital showcase expands on a newly installed display at the GRTC’s Transit Museum that pays tribute to GRTC employees and their families.

Laura Browder and Patricia Herrera’s “Public Transporation in The Time of Two Pandemics” course collected information from GRTC operators, mechanics, and relatives as part of a project that highlights the importance of public transportation in Richmond and across the nation.

Browder spoke about how what these stories mean.

“These stories reflect resilience, strength, work ethic, and many more qualities that have moved the company through pivotal social change through the decades, and the class has worked throughout the semester to amplify their voices,” Browder said.

To view the exhibit, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

