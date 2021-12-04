Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Multiple residents displaced in apartment fire

All occupants were able to get out safely
All occupants were able to get out safely(Richmond Fire Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in Richmond.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m., crews responded to 102 N Harvie Street for the report of an apartment fire.

Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof - with an orange glow above the building.

Crews responded to 102 N Harvie Street for the report of an apartment fire
Crews responded to 102 N Harvie Street for the report of an apartment fire(Richmond Fire Department)

Crews were able to put out the fire found in the second-floor apartment, and the incident was marked under control at 12:33 a.m.

All occupants were able to get out safely, and residents of multiple units have been displaced. Richmond Fire says that the displaced residents did not need assistance from the American Red Cross.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire started in the kitchen near the stove and then spread to nearby combustibles.

The building has now been condemed.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Kevon Bynum
Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Dominion Energy says scammers are active more during the holiday season
Dominon Energy offers tips on how to avoid scams and scammers
Diversity Richmond donated 60 boxes of new household essentials valued at over $10,000
Diversity Richmond donates over $10,000 of household essentials to help those in need
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
The exhibit pays tribute to GRTC employees and their families
New online exhibit celebrates history of transportation in Richmond