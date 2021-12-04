Multiple residents displaced in apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in Richmond.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m., crews responded to 102 N Harvie Street for the report of an apartment fire.

Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof - with an orange glow above the building.

Crews responded to 102 N Harvie Street for the report of an apartment fire (Richmond Fire Department)

Crews were able to put out the fire found in the second-floor apartment, and the incident was marked under control at 12:33 a.m.

All occupants were able to get out safely, and residents of multiple units have been displaced. Richmond Fire says that the displaced residents did not need assistance from the American Red Cross.

Investigators were able to determine that the fire started in the kitchen near the stove and then spread to nearby combustibles.

The building has now been condemed.

