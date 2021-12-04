Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Member of international drug trafficking organization sentenced for trafficking over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine

Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for his role in the cocaine...
Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for his role in the cocaine conspiracy(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A member of an international drug trafficking organization has been sentenced for his involvement as a maritime transportation manager in a cocaine conspiracy.

Court documents say that in 2016, Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, of Guatemala conspired to distribute over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine for distribution into the United States. Chavez-Barrera managed and coordinated the maritime transportation of cocaine off the Pacific Coast of Guatemala onto the Guatemalan mainland.

On Dec. 3, Chavez-Barrera was sentenced to over 172 months in prison for his role in the large-scale Guatemalan drug trafficking organization.

Luis Pedro Fuentes Amaya, a co-defendant of Chavez-Barrera was sentenced to 192 months for his role in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy in July of 2020.

Edi Donaldo Barrera-Salguero, another co-defendant was sentenced to 210 months for his role in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy on Aug. 10, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Kevon Bynum
Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

All occupants were able to get out safely
Multiple residents displaced in apartment fire
Dominion Energy says scammers are active more during the holiday season
Dominon Energy offers tips on how to avoid scams and scammers
Diversity Richmond donated 60 boxes of new household essentials valued at over $10,000
Diversity Richmond donates over $10,000 of household essentials to help those in need
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia