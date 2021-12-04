Member of international drug trafficking organization sentenced for trafficking over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A member of an international drug trafficking organization has been sentenced for his involvement as a maritime transportation manager in a cocaine conspiracy.

Court documents say that in 2016, Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, of Guatemala conspired to distribute over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine for distribution into the United States. Chavez-Barrera managed and coordinated the maritime transportation of cocaine off the Pacific Coast of Guatemala onto the Guatemalan mainland.

On Dec. 3, Chavez-Barrera was sentenced to over 172 months in prison for his role in the large-scale Guatemalan drug trafficking organization.

Luis Pedro Fuentes Amaya, a co-defendant of Chavez-Barrera was sentenced to 192 months for his role in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy in July of 2020.

Edi Donaldo Barrera-Salguero, another co-defendant was sentenced to 210 months for his role in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy on Aug. 10, 2021.

