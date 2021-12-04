Forecast: Roller coaster ride of temperatures the next several days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re watching a much needed chance for rain on Wednesday next week.

Saturday Evening: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible late. Highs in the mid 50s. (Late Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy with an isolated shower. Gusts 25-35mph possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Rain likely and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

