Forecast: Mild December weekend

More warm weather ahead the next few days, plus a good chance for rain next week
By Nick Russo
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mild weather sticks around the next few days. We’re watching a much needed chance for rain on Wednesday next week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Chilly with rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Latest News

