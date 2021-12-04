Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, dies at 99

Edward Shames was 99
Edward Shames was 99(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A World War II veteran who was the last surviving officer of “Easy Company,” which inspired the HBO miniseries and book “Band of Brothers,” has died.

Edward Shames was 99. An obituary posted by a funeral home said Shames, of Norfolk, Virginia, died peacefully at his home on Friday.

Shames was involved in some of the most important battles of World War II. He made his first combat jump into Normandy on D-Day as part of Operation Overload.

He also fought with Easy Company in Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge. Shames was the first member of the 101st to enter Dachau concentration camp, just days after its liberation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February.
Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19
Kevon Bynum
Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

32-year-old Adonis Marquis Perry, a five-time convicted felon, was sentenced on Friday on...
Virginia felon sentenced for having guns, witness tampering
Car into structure on Rockingham Drive in Harrisonburg.
One man arrested after car crashes into home
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Mesquite Police mourning loss of 21-year veteran killed outside North Texas grocery store
Amilcar Chavez-Barrera, 42, was sentenced to 172 months in prison for his role in the cocaine...
Member of international drug trafficking organization sentenced for trafficking over 1,000 kilograms of cocaine