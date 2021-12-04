Dominon Energy offers tips on how to avoid scams and scammers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scammers are at work especially during the holiday season, and Dominion Energy is offering some tips on how to stay one step ahead.
Dominion Energy says if a customer suspects that a scammer has contacted them to follow these four steps:
- Slow Down: Utility scammers pressure customers to act quickly by instilling fear and a sense of urgency
- Stop: Dominion Energy never demands immediate payment and does not accept payment using prepaid or gift cards
- Hang up: Some scammers may appear on your caller ID as though they are calling from Dominion Energy. When in doubt, do not provide any personal information and hang up
- Verify: Scammers do not typically know the customer’s account balance. Fact check the scammer’s claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, online, or by calling 866-DOM-HELP.
