Dominon Energy offers tips on how to avoid scams and scammers

Dominion Energy says scammers are active more during the holiday season
Dominion Energy says scammers are active more during the holiday season
By Joi Bass
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scammers are at work especially during the holiday season, and Dominion Energy is offering some tips on how to stay one step ahead.

Dominion Energy says if a customer suspects that a scammer has contacted them to follow these four steps:

  • Slow Down: Utility scammers pressure customers to act quickly by instilling fear and a sense of urgency
  • Stop: Dominion Energy never demands immediate payment and does not accept payment using prepaid or gift cards
  • Hang up: Some scammers may appear on your caller ID as though they are calling from Dominion Energy. When in doubt, do not provide any personal information and hang up
  • Verify: Scammers do not typically know the customer’s account balance. Fact check the scammer’s claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, online, or by calling 866-DOM-HELP.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from a utility scam, click here.

