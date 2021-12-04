Dominon Energy offers tips on how to avoid scams and scammers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scammers are at work especially during the holiday season, and Dominion Energy is offering some tips on how to stay one step ahead.

Dominion Energy says if a customer suspects that a scammer has contacted them to follow these four steps:

Slow Down: Utility scammers pressure customers to act quickly by instilling fear and a sense of urgency

Stop: Dominion Energy never demands immediate payment and does not accept payment using prepaid or gift cards

Hang up: Some scammers may appear on your caller ID as though they are calling from Dominion Energy. When in doubt, do not provide any personal information and hang up

Verify: Scammers do not typically know the customer’s account balance. Fact check the scammer’s claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, Scammers do not typically know the customer’s account balance. Fact check the scammer’s claims by signing into the Dominion Energy app, online , or by calling 866-DOM-HELP.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from a utility scam, click here.

