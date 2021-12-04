Diversity Richmond donates over $10,000 of household essentials to help those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just in time for the holiday season, Diversity Richmond has donated more than $10,000 of household essentials to the CARITAS Furniture Bank to help those in need.

In November, Diversity Richmond received more than $120,000 in merchandise from Amazon and this is the first donation the nonprofit is making to help community members in need.

The donation is comprised of new items including bedding, housewares, kitchen supplies, small household appliances, and toys which will be given to CARITAS clients for free through the organization’s furniture bank.

James Millner, a spokesperson for Diversity Richmond spoke about the donation.

“We know that, through CARITAS, this merchandise will immediately go into the hands and homes of people and families who are working hard to get back on their feet. This is exactly the kind of impact we hoped we could make with this donation from Amazon,” Millner said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.