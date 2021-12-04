Community groups lending hand to Richmond neighborhood following deadly shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When they say it takes a village a group of area churches and nonprofits are trying to do just that by showing support to a Richmond apartment complex after a deadly shooting last week.

One adult and three juveniles were arrested on Wednesday for the shooting death, and robbery of 24-year-old Aaron Walker, who was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Following this violence community activists like Thomas Mundy with A Better Day Than Yesterday, when knocking door to door on Saturday offering residents in the complex services their organizations can supply.

“There’s been an uptick in violence going on in the Richmond area and we just want to show the community that we stand with them and you know just kinda try and offer some hope,” Mundy said.

A lot of those programs the group offered were targeted toward youth and to help parents mentor their kids after school.

Yoqueta Bamba a parent who lives at Belt Atlantic said she thought the programs were a great idea and feels there’s not much for kids to do in the neighborhood.

She says oftentimes she feels scared and will have to take her kids to play outside of the neighborhood.

“There has been constant situations where there have been shootings my children themselves have said they felt unsafe and as a parent that is a hopeless situation,” Bamba said.

New Life Deliverance Tabernacle offered one of those programs Saturday afternoon, taking close to 30 children who live in the neighborhood to see a movie.

Pastor Robert Winfree says this helps give kids some exposure outside of their community.

“The exposure of it all seeing a Disney movie that has some content, it has some meaning to it,” Winfree said. “Especially since they came from a particular environment where they have just been infiltrated with a lot of things that could probably cause some type of trauma.”

The program is something Winfree says they took over after a mother and her three-month-old daughter were shot and killed at the same complex back in April.

Community activists call these programs preventative and hope it will deter this type of crime and five kids more of a positive outlook on life.

“Richmond is not just a place where bad things happen, it’s a place where a lot of beautiful things happen too so we want to bring awareness to that and like I said we just here to spread love, joy, and you know and fellowship you know,” Mundy said. “We want our community to come together because we one Richmond at the end of the day.”

Cruz Sherman who was one of the many knocking door to door on Saturday says he’s asking for the community’s help in donating some footballs and basketballs to the complex.

He says this will help keep kids active on days when programs may be unavailable.

If you would like to donate, contact the organization on Facebook.

