Bridgewater College students advocate for women’s rights

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -A student-run organization at Bridgewater College is working to support women in the Valley and beyond.

Founded in 2019, Women at Work is a group that raises awareness of women’s issues in the community.

The club recently held its annual event “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” to stand with victims of domestic violence. The event featured opening remarks from First Step, a local organization that provides free services for survivors of relationship abuse.

The one-mile walk was organized by Beth Gaver, president of Women at Work.

“I’ve always been interested in women’s issues, based on personal experience along with the experiences of family and friends. When I got to college, I felt the need to research women’s issues and take action,” said Gaver.

The group focuses on making a positive change through community advocacy.

More information on Women at Work can be found here.

