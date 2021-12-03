‘Weird Al’ Yankovic coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is coming to Richmond!

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour kicks off in April and will make a stop at the Dominion Energy Center on Aug. 10, 2022.

“Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As before, rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans,” a release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (804) 814-ETIX (3849) or stopping by the box office.

