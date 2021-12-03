Healthcare Pros
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic coming to Richmond

"Weird Al" Yankovic arrives at the premiere of "Encanto" on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El...
"Weird Al" Yankovic arrives at the premiere of "Encanto" on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is coming to Richmond!

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour kicks off in April and will make a stop at the Dominion Energy Center on Aug. 10, 2022.

“Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As before, rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic’s non-parody material – the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans,” a release said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (804) 814-ETIX (3849) or stopping by the box office.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

