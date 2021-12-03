Healthcare Pros
‘We take care of each other’: Montgomery Co. residential provider goes above and beyond

December 3 is the International Day of People with Disabilities. One provider goes above and beyond for those he supports.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - December 3 is the International Day of People with Disabilities. It’s a day to promote an understanding and support of people with disabilities.

There’s a family in Montgomery County, who shows how the right support can help those with developmental disabilities become more than they could ever imagine.

There are four things guiding Damion Neblett’s home: faith, fun, food, and family—things Jabari and Nate know all about.

“Go out to eat, go to the movies, go to church, buy movies out and spend time together in the house,” said Jabari.

“Do you love everyone’s cooking? Do you love Damion’s cooking? Yeah,” said Nate.

For the last two years, they’ve lived with Damion and his sister KaShonna Sheppard getting the extra support they need --- becoming family along the way.

“He and Jabari both teach me every day what it means to be me,” said Damion Neblett a residential provider with Wall Residences.

Damion is a residential provider with Wall Residences— a service provider formed with the goal of providing personalized long-term support to those with an intellectual and developmental disability.

“I mean, we’re people, you know, we’re people ---so it doesn’t matter what color your skin it doesn’t matter how tall or how short how wide or how thin. It doesn’t matter, your disability or your ability,” said Damion.

While getting this type of support, Nate who was once largely non-verbal can now express himself with more words and Jabari has gotten the nickname ‘rock star’ at work.

“I don’t want someone to see a person who’s different and see different,” said Damion.

And all he encourages people to do on International Day of People with Disabilities is to be kind.

“Spend some time doing something nice for someone that you don’t know because that’s what this day is about. For those who have disabilities. They need to know that they are cherished, loved, appreciated, cared for, and that they are a part of society just as much as we are,” said Damion.

