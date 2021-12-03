Healthcare Pros
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

General Assembly Building (FILE)
General Assembly Building (FILE)(WVIR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory.

The decision on Friday reaffirms the GOP’s takeover of the chamber.

The certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts out of 100. After Democrats requested recounts in two races, that left open the remote possibility of a 50-50 split.

The second recount is still expected to proceed next week. But Democrats no longer have a shot at undoing the GOP’s majority after the judges certified that Republican Karen Greenhalgh had won the 85th House District.

