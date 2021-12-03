Healthcare Pros
UVA School of Law: Supply chain issues create breeding ground for scammers

(FILE)
(FILE)(KCRG)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Make sure you double check where you’re purchasing products from this holiday season. Scammers are on the prowl.

Naomi Cahn, a professor at the University of Virginia School of Law, says supply chain issues have accustomed people to be more lenient when it comes to delivery times. Scammers will try to take advantage of these delay.

If you are being scammed, you may not receive a package you ordered at all.

It’s important to check the source, and don’t believe the listing if it looks too good to be true.

“If possible, use a credit card because credit cards offer some protection against fraudulent charges,” Cahn said.

If you believe you have been scammed, report it to your credit card company or bank immediately.

You can also report it to the Better Business Bureau to be added to its scam tracker.

