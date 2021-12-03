Healthcare Pros
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ records. Royer is also facing burglary charges.(Sources: Middle River Regional Jail/Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Suspects Candi Royer and Travis Brown have been extradited from Pennsylvania to Virginia this week.

Royer was arrested for abuse and neglect of children with injury regarding the death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. She is currently being held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Brown is at Middle River Regional Jail for the same charges.

Both Royer and Brown were arrested in Pennsylvania in September for charges related to drugs and stolen property.

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ records. Royer is also facing burglary charges.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith says they presume Khaleesi is dead. The investigation is ongoing. There is a memorial for Khaleesi outside of the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for more information.

