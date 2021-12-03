Richmond organization looking to collect pumpkins for pigs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As you take down your fall decorations to put up your Christmas lights, a Richmond organization is asking you not to throw out your pumpkin, but give it to them.

Pumpkins for Rescued Pigs was started by Monica Schiefer four years ago as a way to keep more pumpkins out of landfills and to be eaten by farm animals.

Schiefer said she got the idea after working with Rachael Loving at Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary in Chesterfield.

The sanctuary serves as a safe haven for animals, such as pigs and goats, who were once abused or abandoned.

“Seeing her feeding the goats and the pigs with pumpkins, and then I thought, wait a minute, I’ve seen lots of pumpkins in Church Hill lying around,” Schiefer said.

So, Schiefer began picking up healthy pumpkins out of her minivan to be given to the sanctuary, and it eventually turned into her creating multiple drop off sights in neighborhoods around Richmond to pick up from.

Loving says her family takes care of dozens of animals, which means it’s always feeding time at the farm.

“You know, they don’t have a switch in their brain that can turn it off that says, ‘I’m full,’ they’ll just keep eating,” Loving laughed.

Schiefer says they plan to continue to collect pumpkins until Dec.12 and hope to expand the program next year with more volunteers.

Loving said these sweet treats help add to the farms menu for the animals throughout the winter and is thankful for donations also provided by other local churches.

“We try to kinda bring families together, bring people together and the people have just been fantastic; all of Richmond has been fantastic,” Loving said.

If you would like to donate to Loving Acres Farm Sanctuary or learn more about their program, click here.

The drop off sites for pumpkins include:

2002 Cedar St.

3009 Libby Tr.

2812 East Marshall St.

3617 East Broad St.

3417 East Marshall St.

2315 Bailey Dr.

116 Cedar Works Rd.

