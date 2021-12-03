Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. | Positivity rate increased to 7.2%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia in 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 976,599 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 2,598 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,753 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,041 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was increased from 7.0% to 7.2%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,664 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,853 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,543,486 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 41,786 cases, 1,232 hospitalizations, 574 deaths

Henrico: 36,220 cases, 1,267 hospitalizations, 737 deaths

Richmond: 25,218 cases, 971 hospitalizations, 371 deaths

Hanover: 12,598 cases, 380 hospitalizations, 201 deaths

Petersburg: 5,143 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths

Goochland: 2,212 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.