Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Va. | Positivity rate increased to 7.2%

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 2,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia in 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 976,599 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Dec. 3, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 2,598 new cases were reported in 24 hours. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 14,753 deaths.

Currently, there are 1,041 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Wednesday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was increased from 7.0% to 7.2%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,664 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,853 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,543,486 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 41,786 cases, 1,232 hospitalizations, 574 deaths
  • Henrico: 36,220 cases, 1,267 hospitalizations, 737 deaths
  • Richmond: 25,218 cases, 971 hospitalizations, 371 deaths
  • Hanover: 12,598 cases, 380 hospitalizations, 201 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,143 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 105 deaths
  • Goochland: 2,212 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

