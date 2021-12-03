One lane reopens on Chippenham after crews battle brush fires

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One northbound lane has opened up on Chippenham Parkway near Belmont Road after several brush fires occurred nearby. At one point, all lanes were shut down.

Crews are asking drivers to slow down as you travel through the area.

Crews say due to the fires being scattered, it took some time to get them under control.

No injuries are reported, and no structures were threatened.

The cause is unknown, however, a spokesperson says a discarded cigarette could potentially be a factor.

CFEMS warns to carefully discard smoking materials and be careful with backyard firepits as current conditions are very dry and are leading to a number of brush fires.

