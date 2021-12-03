Healthcare Pros
Officials: 9 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after fire

Herndon fire(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County fire officials say two people suffered life-threatening injuries and dozens were displaced after a fire broke out at a Herndon apartment building.

Officials say firefighters responding to the blaze Thursday found fire coming from the second floor and the stairwell filled with smoke.

Herndon fire(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

Officials say a mother and her three young children tied sheets together and climbed down to safety before firefighters arrived and another three residents were rescued by ladder. Nine residents were taken to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.

Herndon fire(Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

Investigators determined that the accidental fire was caused by an electrical event involving a charging cable in a bedroom. Officials say the fire left 11 apartments uninhabitable, displacing 44 residents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

