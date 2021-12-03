Healthcare Pros
Northam to join Pete Buttigieg in Richmond for infrastructure event

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White...
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, promoting the legislation’s benefits at a White House briefing on Monday, said he had traveled the country in recent months and seen too many roadside memorials for people who had died in preventable traffic deaths.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will join U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for a walking tour of Jackson Ward on Friday as part of an infrastructure event.

U.S. Representative Donald McEachin and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will also join the tour to see revitalization efforts.

Buttigieg will then join U.S. Representatives Abigail Spanberger and McEachin for a news conference at the construction site to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Virginia.

