Northam to join Pete Buttigieg in Richmond for infrastructure event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam will join U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for a walking tour of Jackson Ward on Friday as part of an infrastructure event.

U.S. Representative Donald McEachin and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will also join the tour to see revitalization efforts.

Buttigieg will then join U.S. Representatives Abigail Spanberger and McEachin for a news conference at the construction site to discuss how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will benefit Virginia.

