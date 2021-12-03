Maryland homeowner burns down house fighting snake infestation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WWBT) - A homeowner in Montgomery County, Maryland burned down their house while attempting to get rid of a snake infestation, NBC4 says.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue told NBC4 the homeowner tried to use smoke to coax the snakes out of the home, but hot coals got too close to flammable materials, sparking the fire.

About 75 firefighters responded to the home on Big Woods Road near Poolesville at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire spread from the basement and caused over $1 million in damage.

The fire started in the basement and spread causing over $1 million in damages (Peter Piringer)

The spokesperson told NBC4 that no one was injured, and the status of the snakes is currently undetermined.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.