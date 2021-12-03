Healthcare Pros
Maryland homeowner burns down house fighting snake infestation

The fire caused $1 million in damage.
The fire caused $1 million in damage.(Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County, Maryland)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WWBT) - A homeowner in Montgomery County, Maryland burned down their house while attempting to get rid of a snake infestation, NBC4 says.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue told NBC4 the homeowner tried to use smoke to coax the snakes out of the home, but hot coals got too close to flammable materials, sparking the fire.

About 75 firefighters responded to the home on Big Woods Road near Poolesville at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire spread from the basement and caused over $1 million in damage.

The fire started in the basement and spread causing over $1 million in damages
The fire started in the basement and spread causing over $1 million in damages(Peter Piringer)

The spokesperson told NBC4 that no one was injured, and the status of the snakes is currently undetermined.

