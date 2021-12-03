Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
Police Lights
Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed
The crash remains under investigation.
N.C. man killed in crash on I-295 in Henrico County
Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
The fire caused $1 million in damage.
Maryland homeowner burns down house fighting snake infestation
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court mulls whether Trump’s reply to rape claim was part of job
Fort A.P. Hill
Aviation training may increase noise around Fort A.P. Hill
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 5.5 million people fully vaccinated | More than 12.8 million vaccines administered