Man pleads guilty to murder in Richmond shooting that killed mother, baby

Kevon Bynum
Kevon Bynum(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the suspect in the shooting death of a mother and baby pleaded guilty to their murders on Friday morning.

Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of malicious wounding.

Sharnez Hill, 30, and her 3-month-old daughter were shot and killed on April 27 at the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike. An 11-year-old, a 15-year-old, and another woman were also injured in the shooting.

Bynum also pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting death of Vinshaun Johnson, who was found shot to death on Montvale Avenue on April 7.

“Richmond Police officers and detectives worked tirelessly following these shootings to successfully identify and arrest the suspects, yet that is only the beginning of these cases,” said RPD Chief Gerald M. Smith. “Here, you also see the results from the dedicated work of Major Crimes detectives coordinated with the determined excellence from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to bring about these guilty pleas. I commend all involved in these cases and look forward to additional positive developments from these investigations and prosecutions.”

There are currently four co-defendants awaiting trial.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

