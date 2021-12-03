Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Lanes reopen on Chippenham after crews battle brush fires

Brush fire
Brush fire(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - All northbound lanes have opened up on Chippenham Parkway near Belmont Road after several brush fires occurred nearby. At one point, all lanes were shut down.

Crews asked drivers to slow down as they traveled through the area.

Crews say due to the fires being scattered, it took some time to get them under control.

No injuries are reported, and no structures were threatened.

The cause is unknown, however, a spokesperson says a discarded cigarette could potentially be a factor.

CFEMS warns to carefully discard smoking materials and be careful with backyard firepits as current conditions are very dry and are leading to a number of brush fires.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
The crash remains under investigation.
N.C. man killed in crash on I-295 in Henrico County
Police Lights
Investigation underway after Greensville Co. High School student killed
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man

Latest News

Herndon fire
Officials: 9 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after fire
Henrico teen went missing in November.
Henrico teen reported missing after last seen leaving school in November
Richmond lights up for the holidays with RVA Illumination
RVA Illuminates and Shockoe Illuminates return in person on Friday
General Assembly Building (FILE)
Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win