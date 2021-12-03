Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced’: Toddler recovers after near-drowning

By Mikea Turner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Katie Trotman will never forget the year 2020, not because of the pandemic and lockdowns, but because her second oldest daughter, 3-year-old Nora, nearly lost her life.

“It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. If you know Nora, she’s just so full of life, and she had none left in her at that time,” Trotman said.

On Father’s Day, Nora and her family went to a friend’s house for a birthday party, where a new pool was just installed. Trotman says everything seemed fine until the kids went outside for cupcakes came back in a short time late, except Nora.

“I heard a voice in my head saying, ‘where’s Nora?’” Trotman said.

Her intuition led to a frantic search for the toddler. Ultimately, her father found her moments later, lifeless in the swimming pool.

“She was just floating face down. She was gone by the time he came out there. I just fell to my knees, and I just started calling out to Jesus, to be honest with you, and praying for Nora to just come back,” Trotman said.

Nora’s dad pulled her out of the water seconds before a couple of nurses, who happened to be at the party, gave CPR. Still, nothing was enough to bring Nora’s heartbeat before the paramedics arrived almost 10 minutes later.

For the next 17 days, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU would become home for the Trotman family as Nora spent days on a ventilator and under watch for seizures.

Her parents clung to hope that their little ray of sunshine would soon return to her whole self, despite the possibility of brain damage.

“I came home, and I just cried. I prayed, and I worshipped for her life, and the next day she was standing up in her bed,” Trotman said.

Today, Nora is back to doing what she loves and spending lots of time with her sisters after a remarkable recovery.

The 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon may be over, but donations to the hospital can still be made here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two women were killed in a head-on crash that occurred during a police pursuit on I-95 in...
Two women killed in head-on crash during police pursuit on I-95
Ellis Briggs Jr.
Man charged with abduction after Chesterfield missing woman’s remains recovered over one year later
Richmond Police arrested four people in connection to the shooting death of a man.
4 teens arrested in shooting death of man
A man was killed in a deadly Richmond shooting.
Man killed in deadly Richmond shooting
Neighbors in the Millside community say its common for trains to randomly stop and block the...
Chesterfield community trapped behind train crossing demanding answers from county

Latest News

36 Hours For Kids Radiothon
Radiothon to benefit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU raises over $643,000
Richmond firefighters rescue a baby from a locked car on Tuesday.
‘This is just what we’re called to do’: Richmond firefighters rescue baby from locked car
Chesterfield County Fire Department is urging everyone to exercise caution when it comes to...
2021 Holiday Homes: Your guide to dazzling displays in Central Va.
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia