‘I had a decent chance of not making it’: 24-year-old reflects on battle with leukemia as child

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If there’s anyone who knows how much the new state-of-the-art Wonder Tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU will mean to families across the area, it’s 24-year-old Ben Millefolie.

“I think 10-year-old Ben was already impressed with just everything they have now, but the stuff I’ve seen about the new tower they’re building, that just sounds so awesome,” Millefolie said.

He has a special connection to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, which started when he was just 10 years old.

“I was able to create connections with other patients, with the hospital, people working there that I’d gotten really close with,” Millefolie said.

On the day before his 10th birthday, Millefolie says he “felt off.” A doctor told him it was just a bug and to drink plenty of fluids, but the mystery remained as something far more severe was brewing. A blood test suddenly revealed the unthinkable: an aggressive form of leukemia.

“I didn’t hear from my mother until years down the road, when she was talking to someone else, that they had told her I had a 75 percent chance to live, and that kind of hit me like “oh my gosh.” I had a decent chance of not making it through this. I didn’t really think about that in the moment,” Millefolie said.

Ben not only survived cancer after two years of intense treatment but grew up to be the man he always envisioned and fell in love in the process.

“You take the silver linings from your past experiences and kind of appreciate what you have now,” Millefolie said.

In October, Millefolie, who loves theater, married his college sweetheart. The proposal stole the spotlight at a Broadway show a couple of years ago. Their wedding day was emotional because they realized how much of a gift seeing that day was.

“I got a big hug from my mom, and she started to cry a little bit and told me ‘at one point, I didn’t know if this day would come,’” Millefolie said.

But it did. Millefolie said there are some words of encouragement he would give his younger self during the toughest battle of his life.

“This is going to be a tough road. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, but you’ve just gotta keep pushing through, and you’re going to make it. It’s going to be okay,” Millefolie said.

